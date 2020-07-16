ZATAZ ” The Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Kanye west, Elon Musk, Apple hacked

The Twitter accounts of various celebrities and american companies, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates or even Kany West and Apple kidnapped by a scam to the cryptomonnaie. The pirate demanded$ 1000 on a Bitcoin address. He promised to double the amount paid. Hundreds of people have been trapped !

Being a scam (scam) really efficient, in the night of July 15, 2020. A hacker has managed to pay hundreds of people after posting a message” promotional “in the Twitter accounts of american celebrities. Among the bearers of the message, the Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kany West, or even Apple, Bloomberg, and Uber.

The “post” pirate asked for a payment of $ 1,000 on a Bitcoin Address (bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh). The scammer announced the ability to double the sum.

Crazy anyway ! Hundreds of people have been through a scam to cryptomonnaie through a significant number of Twitter accounts : Bill Gates, Musk, Apple … https://t.co/YYSnO1ksWA @zataz #Cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/YiWm9KfFyz — Damien Bed “or/” (@Damien_Bancal) July 15, 2020

At the time of the writing of this report, more than 200 transactions it had identified a balance of more than 6 BTC (+74 000$ CAD / + 48 000€).

This” cyber attack “it’s awesome, the objectives can be exploited to get the message. There are companies of first line, as well as businessmen’s reputation, not to mention the stars of the social networks with millions of followers such as Kim Kardashian, MrBeast, or policies such as Joe Biden, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos.

Very surprisingly, the pirate has not operated the Twitter account of Donald Trump.

How has he been able to act of the pirates ? The research is in progress : employee of Twitter of the pump ? Error in a tool of Twitter ? A couple ? Then …

Update : Twitter was blocked 1 hour after the publication of this brief the certification of accounts, as well as that of his servant @damien_bancal – account @zataz is always accessible. ” It may be that you may not be able to tweet, or reset your password, while you investigate and resolve this incident. “indicates that the social network on the 15th of July at about 18: 30 time (QC).

A blockage that interrupts the services of relief as the NWS Lincoln in the united states that could no longer communicate in a tornado warning in progress.

Update 2 : CNN indicates that the FBI seized of the matter. The White House has not indicated whether the account of Donald Trump had been affected.

Update 3 : Three hours after the dissemination of this false Tweet, 360 people had paid for a total of … 12,86 BTC, which is 103 615,55 € / 159 787,81$ CAD