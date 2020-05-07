Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid would be engaged… Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are separated…

The singer Zayn Malik and the top Gigi Hadid — MPI/CapitalPictures/Starface



May 7, 2020

Britney Spears is a little sad away from her family

Britney Spears was so worried at the idea of being confined away from her family that she has made the trip from Los Angeles to Louisiana to stay several weeks with her sister Jamie Lynn. In an interview with

Entertainment Tonight, the younger sister of the singer has revealed how had reacted to the popstar when it was announced that she had to remain in quarantine.

“She said, “I want to go home I don’t want to stay only in Los Angeles”, because all his family is here, in Louisiana. She was able to stay with us two weeks and she was there for my birthday and that of my daughter Ivey. But of course she has her own children and she left two weeks ago, ” revealed the actress.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly decided to get married

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are they engaged ? This is the rumor that runs on social networks and with fans of the couple since the emergence of a new tattoo on the arm of the singer. This is the poem about Marriage, Kahlil Gibran, a work could not be more romantic.

Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahlil Gibran”s poem “On Love And Marriage” 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LNHR8ZW9YZ — Zayn Malik Updates & More (@ZMDailyNews) May 2, 2020

“Each one of you fills the cup of another, but do not drink from the same cup. And that each one gives to another his bread, but do not eat of the same bread. Sing and dance together and rejoice, but let each of you be alone. The same that are isolated from the strings of the lute so that they vibrate in the same tune “, wrote the poet.

Gigi Hadid has also confirmed to be pregnant with his companion.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson would have broken

After People,

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson will be separated. After a relationship of more than two years, the two actresses have decided to put an end to their love story at the beginning of April, say several sources in the publication. “There have always been ups and downs in their relationship but now it is finished. Their relationship went at the end, ” says a source.

The agents of the two stars have not made any comment on the rumors, and the two stars have remained discreet on social networks.