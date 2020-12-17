Zayn Malik debuts his new platinum blonde hair

The singer’s new look caught the attention of his crazed fans.

Zayn Malik has debuted his platinum blonde hair in his first public outing since he became a father.

The British singer and his hair craze are no news to the world, and he debuts with a new look every few months.

It looks like the former One Direction member is back on track as he showed off his new platinum blonde hair leaving fans completely shocked.

The singer’s new look caught the attention of crazed fans and excited paparazzi as he accompanied Gigi Hadid and her little baby on an afternoon of shopping in New York.

Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, also accompanied them on their New York getaway.

While it is unclear when exactly Zayn decided to change his appearance, it appeared to be recent as his last appearance was on Hadid’s Instagram on Halloween when she publicly shared her first family photo.

This was certainly not the first time Malik decided to lighten his trademark dark mane as, a couple of years ago, he went to great lengths and bleached his hair and beard, prompting a mixed reaction from fans.