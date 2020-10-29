ZAYN MALIK SINGING JAMES BAY’S “HOLD BACK THE RIVER” AND PAOLO NUTINI’S “LAST REQUEST” WILL MAKE THE DAY HAPPEN

In these hours Zayn Malik has published two covers that go straight to the heart. The singer paid tribute to two illustrious colleagues by reinterpreting two very famous pieces from their repertoire: “Hold Back the River” by James Bay and “Last Request” by Paolo Nutini.

We recommend that you take a few minutes, put your headphones on, turn up the volume, and click play below.

View this post on Instagram Cover Sessions A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Oct 27, 2020 at 7:29pm PDT

In case you want to compare with the original versions of the songs, here they are!

In September Zayn released the unreleased single “Better” which marked the beginning of his new musical era. The song is an anticipation of his next studio album which, according to a statement released by the artist’s record company, is destined to be the most personal of his career.

For the moment the title and release date are top secret, keep following us to know all the updates about it!