Zayn Malik’s father furious with his daughter for marrying an ex-con

Zayn Malik’s father reportedly did not attend his daughter Waliyha’s wedding because of her husband’s ‘criminal past’.

Zayn’s 22-year-old sister, Waliyha, married in Bradford, West Yorkshire, to Junaid Khan, 24, who was reportedly jailed for five years in 2017 for a carjacking incident.

The former One Direction star, who welcomed a daughter with 25-year-old model Gigi Hadid in September, also did not appear in the wedding photos. According to the Daily Mail, no one in the family is happy “that she is marrying the ex-con.”

On the other hand, supermodel Gigi Hadid, who also missed the wedding ceremony, reacted to Waliyha’s Instagram post: “I wish I could be there so happy for you. Big love x ”.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were reportedly unable to honor Waliyha’s wedding due to coronavirus restrictions.

Around 40 guests attended the wedding, which took place in Bradford.

The ceremony was reportedly interrupted by police for violating restrictions, and officers fined relatives of the former One Direction star.