Zayn Malik’s sister’s wedding is interrupted by police

The celebration violated health regulations in Bradford, England, by bringing together more than 40 people.

Zayn Malik’s sister’s wedding was interrupted by the police, it is alleged. His younger sister Waliyha, 22, married Junaid Khan, 24, on Saturday.

About 40 guests reportedly attended the wedding last weekend, which took place at the home of another of Zayn’s sisters, Saffa, in Bradford, England, according to the MailOnline.

Wedding of Walyina Malik, sister of Zayn Malik

Bradford is currently on Level 3, which means that wedding ceremonies can still take place with up to 15 people, but wedding receptions are prohibited.

Zayn was not at the wedding and is currently in the United States.

The couple was married in a traditional Islamic ceremony in a marquee set up in Saffa’s garden and followed by a reception at the same location, it was reported.

Police officers arrived at the home around 6 p.m. after neighbors called them, according to the report.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that several people received notifications of fines.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: “Police attended an address shortly after 6 pm on Saturday night following a report of a large party.

“A group of people was fined within the address and notices of fixed fines were issued because a violation of coronavirus restrictions had been committed.”

