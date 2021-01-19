ZAYN REVEALED IN A LIVE INSTAGRAM THAT HE MAY SOON BE HOSTING A VIRTUAL CONCERT

On the occasion of the release of his new studio album “Nobody Is Listening”, Zayn Malik chatted with fans during a live Instagram.

Between questions, the singer revealed that he could hold a virtual concert, waiting for it to return to normal and to be able to participate live in the shows again.

“Nobody Is Listening” is the most personal album of his career: Zayn has had total control of the creative production, from the design of the cover to the sound of the songs, giving life to a 360-degree project.

The 28-year-old artist co-wrote every song on “Nobody Is Listening”, highlighting his R&B influences and creating deeply autobiographical lyrics.

