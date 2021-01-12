CELEBRITIES

ZAYN: THE POSSIBLE MEANING OF THE “VIBEZ” MUSIC VIDEO

Posted on

Shortly after the single’s release,  Zayn Malik released the official “Vibez” video. Fans welcomed him in the best way, trying to decipher the possible meaning of the clip. 

Among the hypotheses, the one explained in this tweet seems to be the most popular:

In the scene where we see Zayn sitting in the red armchairs, many saw a reference to the One Direction era :

What is certain is that “Vibez” anticipates by a few days the release of the highly anticipated new album by Zayn entitled  “Nobody Is Listening”, arriving on Friday  15th January. Stay tuned to find out more!

