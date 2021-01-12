ZAYN: THE POSSIBLE MEANING OF THE “VIBEZ” MUSIC VIDEO

Shortly after the single’s release, Zayn Malik released the official “Vibez” video. Fans welcomed him in the best way, trying to decipher the possible meaning of the clip.

Among the hypotheses, the one explained in this tweet seems to be the most popular:

Zayn che guarda se stesso. È un po' come se volesse farci capire che lui si è rialzato da solo, lui si è sempre guardato le spalle da solo, è sempre andato avanti grazie a sé stesso, è sempre stato spettatore dei suoi successi prima ancora che lo diventassero. #VIBEZBYZAYN pic.twitter.com/k4gDVHtStj — ✨ Zayn's Smile ✨ (@FraFri93_Malik) January 8, 2021

In the scene where we see Zayn sitting in the red armchairs, many saw a reference to the One Direction era :

#VIBEZBYZAYN scusate ma a me quelle poltrone mi hanno riportato indietro nel tempo pic.twitter.com/zwQBLKvBiA — m; (@seiarteharry) January 8, 2021

What is certain is that “Vibez” anticipates by a few days the release of the highly anticipated new album by Zayn entitled “Nobody Is Listening”, arriving on Friday 15th January. Stay tuned to find out more!