ZAYN UNVEILED THE RELEASE OF THE UNRELEASED SINGLE “VIBEZ”

Musically speaking, 2021 opens in the best way with an expected return. Zayn Malik, in fact, has announced the release of his new single entitled “Vibez”, scheduled for Friday 8 January.

Below you can check out the teaser video of the project!

According to insiders, “Vibez” anticipates the release of the much anticipated new album by the British artist in a few days. Rumors claim it will be titled “Nobody Is Listening” and will be released on January 15th.

We had a first taste of the project last September when the unpublished “Better” was released.

To review the video accompanying the song, all you have to do is click play below!

Zayn Malik’s latest studio album is “Icarus Falls”, released on December 14, 2018, about 2 years after his solo debut “Mind Of Mine”.