ZAYN: WHAT DO FANS THINK OF NEW ALBUM “NOBODY IS LISTENING”

The wait is over! Today, Friday, January 15th, Zayn Malik released the long-awaited new album of unreleased tracks (the third solo) entitled “Nobody Is Listening”.

This is the most personal album of his career: the 28-year-old artist has had total control of the creative production, from the design of the cover to the sound of the songs, giving life to a 360-degree project.

Zayn co-wrote every song on “Nobody Is Listening”, highlighting his R&B influences and creating deeply autobiographical lyrics.

Zayn’s fans caught the release of the album in the best way, sending two hashtags on Twitter, #NobodyIsListening and #WeAreListening, with which they expressed their opinions.