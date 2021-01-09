ZAYN: WHAT DO FANS THINK OF THE NEW SONG “VIBEZ”

Among the New Music Fridays today, January 8, stands out “Vibez”, the new unreleased single by Zayn Malik. If you haven’t heard it yet, you can fix it by clicking play below!

The fans have welcomed the release of the song in the best way, sending the top of the trends of the Twitter hashtag #Vibez.

Here are some opinions on the song:

ho appena ascoltato #Vibez ed è S T U P E N D A come tutte le cose che fa zayn. pic.twitter.com/lBw5MP5l5Y — syria🦋|| Z3; track 3 (@irishgirlx_) January 8, 2021

#Vibez io ora:

No comunque è una canzone davvero pazzesca veramente tanti complimenti al nostro zanzi sei spettacolare pic.twitter.com/tvsInrtzmH — ◟̽◞̽giada¹ᴰ_²⁸ (@081_cg) January 8, 2021

Even Gigi Hadid has supported the release of “Vibez” posting this Instagram Story:

According to insiders, “Vibez” anticipates the release of the much anticipated new album by the British artist by a few days . Rumors claim it will be titled “Nobody Is Listening” and will be released on January 15th. Stay tuned to find out more!