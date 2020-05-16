Zendaya, ambassador and co-designer for Tommy Hilfiger

(Relaxnews) – The brand of ready-to-wear Tommy Hilfiger has appealed to the american actress and singer Zendaya working on her next capsule collection that she will embody in a global campaign.

Zendaya with Tommy Hilfiger – Tommy Hilfiger

After having worked with Gigi Hadid for several seasons, Tommy Hilfiger teamed up with another fashion icon – and millennials – with Zendaya. The young woman, who has been featured in feature films Spider-Man : Homecoming and The Greatest Showmanco-create the next collection TommyXZendaya and will appear in the next campaign women of the brand from next spring.

The collection TommyXZendaya will be launched in February 2019, on the occasion of a parade, which the place still remains unknown, with a sale of the coins from the end of the show.

Zendaya’s successor, as co-creator of the american brand, to Gigi Hadid who has worked with the teams of Tommy Hilfiger, the time of four capsules and that has enabled the brand to support its concept of see now, buy now. More recently, the brand has appealed to Lewis Hamilton to co-sign a mixed collection. TommyXZendaya will therefore be the female counterpart of the collection initiated with the pilot of Formula 1 british.