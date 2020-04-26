Zendaya and Jacob Elordi as a couple : kiss in the streets of New York

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi spend more and more time together. The partners screen in the series Euphoria have been roasted whole, during a stroll through the streets of New York, in SoHo, on Monday, February 3, 2020. On several photos, one clearly sees that the two stars of the fictional HBO kiss. Hand in hand, they enjoy even smoothies together. It would seem that their friendship has transformed over time.

These photos come after the dinner of the Australian Arts Awards 2020, which was held in a restaurant in New York last week. According to the information of E! Newsit , she would have presented as his “best friend“. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi seem to have refuted any rumours of the couple’s relationship. During an interview at GQ Australia completed on 2 December last year, the actor Kissing Booth said to see his sidekick as “his sister“. “Zendaya is so creative. It is amazing to work with it. This is a wonderful artist and it takes a lot to us“he confided.

The fans began to seriously ask questions when Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are parties together in Greece last August. They had tried to keep this trip a secret. It was without counting on the holiday picture of a tourist, where one can clearly see the two actors together in the background.