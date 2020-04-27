Zendaya and Jacob Elordi as a couple ? The actor of Euphoria and The Kissing Booth responds

After his break-up with Joey King, Jacob Elordi would he have found love in the arms of Zendaya, his co-star in the series Euphoria ? The rumors started in the month of September, when the two actors were spotted together on vacation in Greece. The doubts of the people have continued at the end of November. What has happened in the past ? Jacob Elordi and Zendaya have this time been spotted in the streets of Sydney, in Australia, they were accompanied by the parents of the nice kid, before participating in the GQ Men of the Year Awards… separately.

“She is like my sister”

Good shot, the actor of The Kissing Booth and the ex-star Disney Channel-are they a couple or are they simple friends ? We will finally have the answer since Jacob Elordi told about it in interview with GQ Australia. By cons, we prefer to warn you, you may be disappointed : “She is like my sister. Zendaya is an incredible creative, you see ? It’s great to work with it.“

The ex of Joey King adds : “It is a amazing artist and a person, very considerate towards us all. But we are all very close. There is no weak link in this series. We spent a lot of time together and it’s just too cool working with everyone.“Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, therefore, have a fraternal relationship, that’s it !