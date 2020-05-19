Zendaya and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) as a couple ? The actor finally comes out of the silence

The two actors are they in love ? This is what all the fans of the series Euphoria wonder since this summer after they were spotted together on vacation in Greece. Last week, a detail blatant reopened the rumor regarding a possible relationship between Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. In fact, the actress of 23 years had joined in Sydney in Australia for the evening GQ Men of The Year Awards and it is said that she would even have the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with the family of the actor. If it starts to make a lot of clues, nothing has been confirmed yet. But prepare to have the truth, finally, because Jacob Elordi spoke on the relationships he has with his co-star…

As shown in Ace Showbiz, Jacob Elordi is out of his silence and has spoken on his relationship with Zendaya in an interview for GQ Australia : "She is like my sister. Zendaya is an incredible creative, you see ? It's great to work with it. It is a amazing artist and a person, very considerate towards us all. But we are all very close. There is no weak link in this series. We spent a lot of time together and it's just too cool to work with everyone". That is clear, Zendaya and Jacob are just friends !