Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have confirmed their romance

The famous actors of the series Euphoria, HBO has been a great success, have been seen in public in a way that super-romantic in what may be an appointment in the Big Apple.

The photographs showed the famous saying “pictures say more than thousand words”, because until images of the kiss are seen on the palate, it had not been confirmed that Zendaya and Jacob Elordi went out together, but that is precisely what happened.

There are multiple snapshots, its supposed to go to New York, so his fans are crazy, because the paparazzi have managed to capture the exact moment when they kissed.

Although on the photo, we see that Zen and Jacob were looking for a place somewhat hidden for kissing, they could not escape the lenses expert from the paparazzi that were in the area.

They also attended the parade Fendi, in important very little in order to publicize their novel now confirmed. So now, we can ensure that Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are the new couple’s preferred on the Internet.

Fans aspire to what this courtship is finally confirmed, and themselves are their speculation by ensuring that, in all their social networks, after having published several photos of the actors together.

if zendaya has put 23 years to find someone like jacob elordi, I’m willing to wait

– mariana (@nicolegnzalez)

February 4, 2020

For the moment, what is very clear to us is that the vibration and the chemistry between they are not missing because they show laughing, sharing beautiful moments and full of amorous glances.

Remember what Elordi said “” This is a wonderful creative. It is super cool to work with her. It is a amazing artist and a person very attentive with everyone. But we are all very close. There is no weak link in this series. We spent a lot of time together and everyone is great to work with. “

