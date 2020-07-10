Zendaya and John David Washington to turn in a total containment ! • RAPRNB

Zendaya and John David Washington is shown in Malcolm & Marya film shot in secret in the middle of the quarantine period, during the crisis of the Covid-19.

The planet Hollywood has, obviously, not stopped fully and completely turn during this health crisis due to the pandemic of sars Coronavirus. According to the information of the american media Term, Sam Levinson, the creator of the series The euphoriais the director of a film shot from 17 June to 2 July, in complete secrecy. Title Malcolm & Mary, the movie has the protagonists Zendaya (actress and singer is in The euphoria and in the saga Spider-Man) and the eldest son of Denzel Washington, John David Washington, has revealed in BlacKkKlansman of Spike Lee. The shooting took place in Carmel, California, the Caterpillar House, a huge mansion with a stunning architecture and the construction of an environmental ethic, which is located in an estate secluded on 13 acres.

This crazy project of making a film on this period of confinement (within the health protocols in force), which is in a short period of time, has been initiated by Zendaya. After the postponement of the season 2 d‘Euphoriathe actress of 23 years has done investigated Sam Levinson to write and direct a film during delivery. In the space of just a few days, the american film director had completed the writing of the script, while having to identify John David Washington as the ideal person to accompany his protégé to the screen. In a tweet, Zendaya has released the only known image of the film…

A film firmly rooted in the news

Although no release date has been leaked for the moment, we already know that Malcolm & Mary will focus on many of the social issues that agitate the world at this time. The rest of the size information, is that the theme would be similar to that of the film The Marriage Of The Story. Output at the end of the year 2019, in this comedy-drama, about the disintegration of a couple, played by Noah Baumbach had marked the spirits by his side, and the transfer of its authenticity, all accented by a realization in the camera. Fort great performances from Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Laura Dern, the movie produced by Netflix earned 5 Oscar nominations. It has been used by 2 the increase of the stars of the hollywood cinema, namely, John David Washington and Zendaya, the new movie from Sam Levinson also you can find similar success in the united states to return to the era of containment…