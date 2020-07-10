Zendaya and the producer of the Euphoria of having made a film for the containment

While the film world has been paralysed during the crisis of health, the director of the series of Euphoria, and their main actress Zendaya have filmed a movie in full containment.

The crisis of the Covid-19 will be put in pause a good part of the world, whereas the containment measures are widespread in many countries. But if there is an area that has particularly suffered from the crisis of the health, which is the film. Hollywood became completely paralyzed, with a countless number of outputs, delayed, and shoots cancelled. But while the american channel HBO suspended filming of the second season of the Euphoria, its director and lead performer of the series, Zendaya, took the opportunity to make a new film, called Malcolm & Mary.

As shown in the Deadlinebroadcast by Big Screenthis feature previously held in secret, it was filmed between 17 June and 2 July in a big house located in Carmel, California. While the containment was still in place, the filming of this movie had to be done in severe conditions : mask mandatory, no more than 12 people at a time on a film set, private rooms for each person, and taking their temperature two times a day. As for the film itself, it’s going to be a behind closed doors – quarantine forces – will light a couple formed by Zendaya and John David Washington (BlacKKKlansman, and the future of the principles of Christopher Nolan). In the columns of Deadlinethe filmmaker says that the film could have “aires of the Marriage of the Story “but he also should take “a number of social problems facing our planet today “. From there to think that the movie is going to talk about the Covid-19, and the collective evidence that we have experienced at the beginning of this year, there is only one step. For the moment, the synopsis, however, is not known. The only element that is placed in the teeth : a black and white photo posted by Zendaya on Twitter, in which she appeared, precisely, to the sides of your future partner at Malcolm & Mary. No release date has been announced.