Zendaya and the producer of the Euphoria shot a film in secret full containment – Movie News

The Covid-19 has completely paralyzed Hollywood. In the midst of the chaos, Sam Levinson has announced a great news for all those that in the lack of cinoche.

When HBO had imposed the suspension of the filming of the second season ofThe euphoriathe filmmaker and Zendaya (the interpreter on the Street) are coordinated to fill your calendar left vacant. The u.s. site Deadline it has been shown that given the mission of making a film during the quarantine period. Written in just a few days, the filming took place from 17 June to 2 July, in a villa of the carmen, between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It had already been put in a box and more or less self-funded by Levinson, his wife (and producer Ashley Levinson) and some of their partners in other projects, Malcolm & Mary it could very well be the first film shot during the confinement to see the light of day.

Zendaya drops the mask with Sam Levinson

In this film a secret until then, Zendaya will give you the answer to John David Washington (actor BlacKkKlansmanalso the poster of the expected Principle). It is likely to be a closed-door civil. There is No plot synopsis has not yet been leaked, but Deadline he said that the film “will have echoes of the Marriage of the Story, and reflect a range of social problems facing the world today”. So we can certainly expect that the movie contains references to the pandemic, and even the protest movement, anti-racist, Black Lives Matter.

Little is still known of things about this movie, but his lead performer with the already shared (and pinned) a first black and white image on his Twitter account.

Malcolm & Mary he was shot in very harsh conditions, in a large house of architect raised on a vast land of approximately 13 acres. To obtain the accreditation of the unions in hollywood, the holy Grail-it is not easy to get these days), the team has had to bend to a set of very strict rules.

In the meantime, Principle, JDW ready to face the containment

The mask was compulsory for all except for the actors playing a game and should not be more than 12 people at a time on the board shooting. The entire group was quarantined in the field (each with their own private rooms), and all members of the team were required to take their temperature twice a day. These few rules are only a fraction of all the conditions that you have had to complete the filming will take place : a headache logistical absolute.

For the moment, the filming of the second season d‘Euphoria has been postponed to a later date. The chances are very slim, that this new group of episodes would be broadcast before the end of 2020 (as was expected). On the other hand, if the pace of the post-production Malcolm & Mary it is as swift as the shooting, you can be that is going to happen at the end of the year ? Case to follow…

