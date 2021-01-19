CELEBRITIES

ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ARE SHOOTING SPIDER-MAN 3: THE FIRST PHOTOS FROM THE SET!

Posted on

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted filming on the snow-covered Atlanta set of the upcoming  Spider-Man 3 movie.

The photos published by the Daily Mail show the two actors at work, here you can see Tom in the Spider-Man suit and here a Zendaya in bartender version.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

What do we know about the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel? 

In addition to Tom and Zendaya reprising their roles as Peter Parker and MJ, the upcoming film will also see the return of Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon, who play Aunt May and Ned Leeds.

Jamie Foxx will appear as Electro, who she previously played in  2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2In another throwback casting choice, Alfred Molina is set to reprise the role of Doctor Octopus, who he first played in the 2004 film Spider-Man 2.

Even Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

But there is a truly sensational rumor: rumors are circulating that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will put their Spidey costumes back on and have a part in  Spider-Man 3!

Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker in director Sam Raimi’s trilogy in 2002, 2004 and 2007. Andrew Garfield instead in  The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)  and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro  (2014) for directed by Marc Webb. 

Sony told ET Canada: ” Those alleged castings are not confirmed .” We’ll just have to wait and see – and it would be crazy anyway!

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

270
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

252
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

199
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

180
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

140
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

122
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

109
CELEBRITIES

Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

108
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

100
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

97
CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To Top