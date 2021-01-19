ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ARE SHOOTING SPIDER-MAN 3: THE FIRST PHOTOS FROM THE SET!

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted filming on the snow-covered Atlanta set of the upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie.

The photos published by the Daily Mail show the two actors at work, here you can see Tom in the Spider-Man suit and here a Zendaya in bartender version.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

What do we know about the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel?

In addition to Tom and Zendaya reprising their roles as Peter Parker and MJ, the upcoming film will also see the return of Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon, who play Aunt May and Ned Leeds.

Jamie Foxx will appear as Electro, who she previously played in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In another throwback casting choice, Alfred Molina is set to reprise the role of Doctor Octopus, who he first played in the 2004 film Spider-Man 2.

Even Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

But there is a truly sensational rumor: rumors are circulating that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will put their Spidey costumes back on and have a part in Spider-Man 3!

Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker in director Sam Raimi’s trilogy in 2002, 2004 and 2007. Andrew Garfield instead in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro (2014) for directed by Marc Webb.

Sony told ET Canada: ” Those alleged castings are not confirmed .” We’ll just have to wait and see – and it would be crazy anyway!