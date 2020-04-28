Zendaya as a couple : who is his companion Jacob Elordi ?

No doubt ! Zendaya is beautiful and well train to live a beautiful love story with his co-star in Euphoria… Zoom in on Jacob Elordi, her new boyfriend australian !

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have put fans of the series Euphoria in an uproar after being photographed in the process of exchange a tender kiss in the streets of New York ! Like many couples of actors like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, or Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart… Zendaya fell in love on a movie set ! But if the former star of Disney already has a popularity undeniable, the world is wondering now who is the new Jules…

At the age of 22, Jacob Elordi, is just beginning his career as an actor ! Born in Australia, in Brisbane, the man has already turned in two films, The Kissing Booth Vince Marcello and Sweet Seventies Stephan Elliott. Accustomed to fall for his co-starsthe man was in a relationship with actress Joey King from January 2017 to end 2018. An actress who gave him the replica of his first filming of the movies!! Since 2019, Jacob Elordi interpreter so the role of Nathaniel, said, “Nate”, in the series of HBO hit Euphoria !

Jacob and Zendaya, closer than ever

If they have never confirmed their relationship, Jacob Elordi and Zendaya have, however, been taken hand in the bag last February 3 ! In effect, the couple kissed multiple times in front of several paparazzi… But that’s not all ! Passers-by confirmed that there was love in the air : “She really seemed to enjoy being with him. At one point, he approached and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile and was very comfortable”said a source E! News. And to add : “They walked in sync and looked happy together. Zendaya couldn’t help but do from time to time a big smile. At the end of their appointment, Jacob has called a taxi and opened the door !”

