Very engaged in the movement Black Lives Matter, the actress Zendaya asked her fans to continue the fight in the days to come.

The United States will rise up against hate crimes! Since Monday, 25 may, people go out into the streets, day and night, to express their anger.

But this is not enough for Zendaya! In fact, the young actress has been involved significantly in the movement Black Lives Matter and the fight against discrimination.

To our colleagues at Essence Magazine, the pretty brunette pushes the confidences: “Because I have clear skin, I benefit from many more advantages than my brothers and sisters of the afro-Americans. “

“Which of them have a skin color darker than mine. As a lot wonder. Is it that I would have the same success and the same influence, if I was more black? It makes me wonder. “

Then, Zendaya reflects. A rebel in the face of this scourge of society, that which has been revealed by the series Shake It Up on Disney Channel fights every day!

Zendaya gives background

Although present in the event of a Black Out Tuesday in Los Angeles, Zendaya does not stop there! Yes, the actress not only pounding the pavement one time.

In reality, combat racism in the United States requires a lot of energy. In any case, this is what playing partner Tom Holland tries to explain to his fans.

Yes, the pretty brunette asks its subscribers to continue to fight for the movement Black Lives Matter. And for this, it gives recommendations.

Thus, Zendaya proposes to “require that the right of protesters to be respected” for this next Monday. But for this Tuesday, it is another fight.

In fact, it applies to ” a divestiture of the police and investment in black communities “. And of course, all days of the week will have other applications!