Zendaya attends the event a Black Out Tuesday !

Very committed to combating racism, Zendaya was present in the first-line in the event of a Black Out Tuesday.

Zendaya once again proves that she is a committed artist. The young woman went to the walk organized on the occasion of Black Out Tuesday.

Zendaya is for the diversity. The young woman, revealed in Shake it up on Disney Channel, supporting the causes close to his heart.

In an interview for Essence Magazine, the young woman spoke of the racism. She returns on a significant discrimination of black americans in the public sphere.

She said as well : “Unfortunately, I realize that, because I have clear skin, I benefit from much more advantages than my brothers and sisters of the afro-americans. Which of them have a skin color darker than mine. As a lot wonder. Is it that I would have the same success and the same influence if I was black ? I makes me wonder. “

Statements that are cold in the back. The young woman refers to the fact it supports 100% of the men and women who are victims of such discrimination.

Zendaya, in the event of a Black Out Tuesday

Not surprising, then, to see Zendaya in the gathering. It has, therefore, held Tuesday in Los Angeles. In effect, the young woman was present at the walk. Black Out Tuesday.

The purpose of the march is clear. Reacting to the report about the condition of black americans in the United States. The death of George Floyd has caused outrage. The americans are so angry.

This she-also during this walk, the supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. The top has decided to show its support. The americans parading with them so.

For several days, you can see many events in several states. Including California. And Zendaya has therefore decided to organize an Instagram Live. During this march.

The Black-Out Tuesday is, therefore, a pacifist movement with a clear message. Restore a sense of safety to any american citizen. In France, a gathering had taken place yesterday, for justice to be done after the death of Adama Traoré.

