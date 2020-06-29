Zendaya calls the “great responsibility” that she as a black woman in Hollywood

Zendaya he talks about what it means to be a black woman in Hollywood.

Despite the fact that the heroine of the series The euphoria did 23 years, trust the The Hollywood Reporter, in the company of the actresses Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne and Janelle Monaeshe has a “great responsibility in [ses] shoulders”, that of being a positive role model, something that, according to her, is full of “gratitude”.

“I do a lot of good and I know that is looking at me”, explains the former star of Disney. “Today, more than ever, especially with the Black Lives Matter’ and all that, I feel compelled to ensure that I am the awareness and that I can make good decisions with the agreement of the organizers and the people who are on the ground.”

Describing himself as his “merciless criticism”, Zendaya said that the pressure to avoid mistakes is “constant”.

“Being a young actress of Disney, this is one more reason to be a young black woman, is another, and be very hard for me, this is another”, he explains. “This is also a personal fear. I want to do a good job, and, at times, can lead to be afraid of things. But I have to say that there is a trick when a particular character appears, to me, at least, and these fears will fade.”