Zendaya cast in the next and third “Kill Bill” ?

Actress Vivica A. Fox, who plays Vernita Green in “Kill Bill”, has some brilliant ideas for the third installment of the saga.

For nearly 20 years, fans of Kill Bill expect with impatience the return of Beatrix Kiddo aka the Bride, Uma Thurman. Tarantino has often stated that the third component of the Kill Bill – if there is a day – would be to follow the girl becomes adult Vernita Green, seeking revenge against the Wife by the death of his mother. Actress Vivica A. Fo revealed NME this week, as if the actress Ambrosia Kelley (who played his daughter in the first Kill Bill) I was not going to play the role, she had another idea in mind “I don’t have any official information [sur Kill Bill Vol. 3]. I had the feeling that, with luck [Tarantino] I was waiting for the actress who plays my daughter to grow up a little. During an interview, they asked me ‘What young actress would you choose to play your daughter ?’ […] I Thought Zendaya !”

Remember, Amandla Stenberg, actress in The Hunger Games andEddy, covet the role. It is had declared in August of 2018that would be” the final character“you’d like to play.

An epic battle between Zendaya and Uma Thurman ?

“This would probably give the green light to this project. Because she and Uma are very large, and it would be a [combat] with a lot of kicks ! And I like it a lot. With a little luck, we can now publish this and titled it : ‘Tarantino chose Zendaya !’ And arouse their interest to put you on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be great ?“joked Vivica A. Fox.

Tarantino himself had revived the interest in the whole project the past month of July when it was revealed that he was still in talks with Uma Thurma :“If I were to make a sequel of one of my movies, this would be a third Kill Bill.“

In a radio interview on in December of last year with Andy Cohenwe re-sighing : “I just have dinner with Uma Thurman last night. I have an idea of what I was going to do [Kill Bill Vol. 3]. […] What happened to The Wedding from then ? And that is what I want to do ? I not only wanted to offer an adventure with. [Le personnage] does not deserve it. The bride has fought long and hard. Now I have an idea that could be interesting. I would not be still a little bit of time. This would be in less than three years. It is definitely in my plans.“

Note, however, that the director has always ensured that I was going to stop the movie after you have made 10 films, which means that your next project will be the last…