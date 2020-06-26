Zendaya (Euphoria) comes back on the stroke of lightning of the Street and Jules

Zendaya, the actress of the series “Euphoria” comes to evoke his character on the show. According to him, she lived a real stroke of lightning !

Do you believe in love at first sight ? Any door to believe that this is the case of Zendaya, the star of the show ” Euphoria “. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Actress Zendaya is far from an unknown. In addition to his performance in the last ‘Spider-Man’, the actress plays then any other function that the one of MJ, the girlfriend of Peter Parker.

It is, therefore, in the series “Euphoria “find the partner screen of Tom Holland. The euphoriait is a HBO series is loosely inspired by another of the same name, produced in Israel.

Then he evokes the daily life of young people, as a course of rehabilitation. Co-produced by Drake, gets on stage Zendayain the role of young people Street Bennet.

Very early in the series, Street made the knowledge of Julesmade by Hunter Schafer. In an interview with Variety, Zendaya tells us how they perceive their encounter with this character.

“I think from the first time you see it, she says ‘I must be in the life of this little girl’ “, he said. “This is the reason why she called your house “.

Zendaya: “lucky” the idea of turning a romance of a different kind

True love at first sight, in sum. For the actress, it is evident that“between the Street and Jules, it is a relationship of pure love “. Even d’“love at first sight in the Street “.

What is also interesting in this relationship is that Jules is a trans woman. These loves are generally not discussed in a series, and even less to put in the front of the stage.

Zendaya has in all the cases we really enjoyed playing on the side of the activist Hunter Schafer, who was making his debut on the screen. “It is pleasing to the eye of the Hunter, because this is his first experience in acting. I’m really lucky to be able to be in this love story very special that makes never been said or see previously“.

