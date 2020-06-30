Zendaya Expected that For the Euphoria of the Season 2

The HBO series Euphoria has surprised the public with their appearance real and serious in the life of teens in high school. The multi-talented Zendaya plays Rue, a drug-addicted semi-restored trying to recover, while juggling with the pressures of school, family, and interpersonal relationships.

Check out what Zendaya hopes to continue to take the fans to Euphoria with the second season of the HBO series.

The pandemic of sars-coronavirus (COVID-19) has suspended the production of “Euphoria”

The pandemic of sars coronavirus has left several hollywood productions. When WarnerMedia announced the name of HBO that they were going to suspend production of the programme until further notice, Zendaya was annoyed, but understanding. “We were supposed to return to work on march 16,” he said in an interview with MJ Rodriguez for Variety. “I want to say that the scripts have been written, and I was so excited to go home, that really is what it feels like. “In three or four days, the production has been stopped.

Despite his desire to return to work, Zendaya has admitted that she could not complain. “I am thankful to be in the position where I am,” she continued. “I’m very lucky to be safe and in good health and I always know that I have a job – Euphoria – who will be there. “She is thrilled to be back in their dishes and start filming, when you can.

Zendaya is concerned about his role in “Euphoria”

Like many actors, Zendaya has taken on the role of the Street, treat the character as if she were a real person. “The street is, obviously, very different from me, but it is not something that looks like home,” she said of the search of its interior street. ” [The role] it feels [like] put the shoes that have already been used in one way or another. I just had the impression that many fall in it. “

Zendaya compares the Street to a sister or a best friend, but there is also a little bit of herself into the character. “In many ways, I have the impression that the Street is only for me, in another version of my life or a different way that my life could disappear,” he explained. For season 2, Zendaya only wants what is best for the Street. “I care about the Street as if it were someone in my life. And I just want it to go well. “

The hopes of Zendaya for the season 2 of the Euphoria

Euphoria is a series of polarization that deals with difficult problems ranging from the use of drugs, rape, abuse, and intimidation. These topics are difficult to observe, within the framework of a fictional, and even less to deal with reality. However, the Euphoria has marked these issues in the first plan, which was finally provided to many fans.

“I believe that everything that you’ve always wanted to, is that people feel seen through our work,” said Zendaya. Many fans of the series will feel seen, thanks to the Euphoria. For season 2, Zendaya hope to maintain this trend. “This is all I want to do – show the human side of what addiction does to a person,” he said.

