ZENDAYA EXPLAINED WHY IT CAN APPEAR “COLD” ON FIRST IMPRESSION

Even a talented, Emmy- winning actress and fashion icon like Zendaya can deal with shyness.

The 24-year-old star talked to GQ about her being introverted making her look ” cold and mean, ” so she learned to expose herself more.

” In this industry, I had to learn to converse. People had the first impression that I was cool because I didn’t know how to start a conversation. I remember my stylist saying to me: ‘You turn out cold. People think you are. bad because you don’t talk. I was actually just too nervous “she explained.

At home things are different: ” With my family and friends, I can go back and forth on a topic for no reason . There is no prize but I like to talk and talk about it to make sure my point of view is heard “.

Maybe she’s not starting the conversation, but there’s one compliment in particular that Zendaya loves getting from people she doesn’t know.

” When people tell me their kids have looked at me . They tell me, ‘We are proud of you girl. Keep doing what you’re doing.’ I stay like this: ‘Aww, thank you! ‘”.

“I feel that everyone becomes like my aunt at that moment and I want to make them proud – he continued – These things mean a lot to me . I don’t want to disappoint anyone “.