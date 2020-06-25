Zendaya explains the “great responsibility” with which they are confronted as a black woman in Hollywood

Zendaya reveals what it means to be a black woman in Hollywood.

Although the The euphoria the star is only 23 years of age, she says The Hollywood Reporterwith actresses Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne and Janelle Monae, she feels “a heavy burden of responsibility in [her] shoulders “for being a positive role model, something she said” enjoy “.

“There are a lot of good I can do and I know that look,” explains the former star of Disney. “Now, more than ever, especially with the Black of the Life of the Subject and all, I feel compelled to ensure that I know and that I put things in accordance with the organizers and the people who are on the ground.”

Describing himself as his own “biggest critic,” Zendaya says that the pressure to avoid mistakes is a “constant”.

“Being a young actor of Disney, this is a level, be a young black woman is of a level, and then be very harsh on myself is another level,” he explains. “It is also just a own fear. I want to do a good job, and sometimes this can cause you to be afraid of things. But I have to say that there is something that happens when a special character comes, at least for me, and these fears have to be dispelled. “