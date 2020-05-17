Zendaya gives a soft cry to his mom during his degree virtual

Zendaya celebrates the promotion of 2020!

On Saturday evening, the Euphoria star has participated in Graduate Together: America Honours the High School Class of 2020. The event was organized by James Lebron in collaboration with secondary school students and educators across the United States.

In the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the stars take the time to honor the graduates. Saturday night, Zendaya has joined LeBron, president Barack ObamaDelivering the opening message, Pharrell Williamsthe Jonas Brothers, Timothy Chalamet, SA., Kevin Hart, Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Maren Morrisand Olivia Wilde for the special diploma.

Graduate Together: America Honours the High School Class of 2020 was broadcast simultaneously without advertising to over 30 broadcast partners and streaming in the United States, including NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox.

“Hello class of 2020,” said Zendaya in his video message to the graduates. “I just want to thank all the teachers out there. My mother is a teacher so I know how hard you’re working.”