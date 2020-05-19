Zendaya is afraid that Tom Holland does not choke on his vomit !

Spider-Man Far From Home is the first big success of the summer at the cinema. In France, the second episode of Spider-Man with Tom Holland signed the 2nd best start of 2019, and the 2nd best start in the history of Marvel with us!!! In the world, the last film of phase 3 of the MCU will also sign records (580 million dollars in revenue in 5 days).

But in an interview, Zendaya revealed be worried about Tom Holland. Not because he is the king of the spoiler but because he could choke in his vomit behind his mask of Spider-Man. If if !

“Honestly, the stories that I have heard about him wearing his mask…“entrusted Zendaya currently poster series HBO Euphoria. “You know what I think about it all the time and that terrifies me ? When he wears his mask he can’t remove it alone, I flip every time. That is what would happen if he pushed so hard physically that he was puking, and not being able to remove this mask, it was suffocating ? I think about that all the time ! This terrifies me, really… I look at him and I say to myself “I hope he’s not going to be sick, oh my God“.”

Jacob Batalon adds : “I do not wish this torment on my worst enemy… I often wonder how Tom is when he made his jumps, his stunts and that he did not see anything in his mask,… This is crazy. Personally, I don’t want to be naked in a thong in a costume tight-fitting and closed 12 hours per day“.

(Tom Holland in a break on the filming of Spider-Man Far From Home).