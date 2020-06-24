Zendaya is ready to do season 2 of the Euphoria !

To the delight of fans of the series, the filming of the 2nd season of Euphoria in perspective. Zendaya can’t do anything more than wait !

Famous for his role in the series The euphoria, Zendaya has a single haste, to resume the shoot. The actress of 23 years has announced a 2nd season of madness ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Well, yes ! The filming of the 2nd seasonThe euphoria should start very soon. The series the critically acclaimed HBO is coming back.

It must be said that the the pandemic of Covid-19 it did nothing to calm things. Saddened, Zendaya has so recently expressed its disappointment.

“We were supposed to go back to work, I think, on the 16th of march. And 3 or 4 days before this, we had to give up “.

“I said to myself that I was so close… We have done tests and camera tests for hair and makeup.

“And we’ve been able to see all of the world. We even built the sets. I want to say that the scripts have been written, and that I was so excited“.

However, Zendaya is all the same perspective. To his delight, the shot you must quickly resume !

Zendaya is waiting for the resumption ofThe euphoria !

Interviewed by the american magazine Variety, Zendaya has shown his joy of resume the filming of the series.

“I had to go back home. But, of course, there is nothing we can do, and I am grateful to be in the situation that I am.”

“I can’t complain. I have a lot of opportunity to be safe and in a good state of health. I also know that I’ll always have a job. “Euphoria” is here”.

Zendaya has also said that playing Street it was a high point of his career. And for a good reason ! I must say that the actress has a lot of talent.

“I believe that everything that you’ve always wanted to, is that the people recognize themselves in our work“.

