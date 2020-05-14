Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow… The strapless breastplate is everywhere

PHOTOS. It would seem that the trend of the bodice, chest pad is seized of the wardrobes of the people. Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian or Gwyneth Paltrow… the celebrities are likely to have been adopted.

The year 2020 begins on the hats of wheel with Fashion Week is in full swing. After New York, London and Milan, it will be the turn of Paris to present its new collections Spring-Summer of 2020. From 14 to 19 January 2020, the city of Light will host the Fashion Week Man, a week dedicated to men’s wardrobe therefore. Then, it will be the turn of the Fashion Week Woman take over. And among the trends that we see on the catwalks, we take note of the neckline bib.

Sunday, January 12, Zendaya has caused a stir at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress of 23 years has made a splash on the blue carpet of the ceremony, with a dress of fuchsia signed by Tom Ford, consisting of a top bodice, chest pad in chrome and a skirt with. An outfit like a warrior feminist who has unanimous support from the press and the critical mode. Everyone remembers the record Shy’m on the red carpet of the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes. The singer had worn an Haute Couture dress, signed Frank Sorbier, at the neckline, fully transparent, and devilishly sexy.

Of Greek goddesses

“I find that there is nothing vulgar, and indeed it is outrageous, but it’s still artistic. The fact that this is neither transparent, nor vulgar, this is it, the fact that I assume and I have no regrets”, she declared to our colleagues from Télé Loisirs. On his account Instagram in march 2019, Kim Kardashian was displayed in a strapless dress effect draped color-nude for a Greek goddess sexy. At The Met Gala 2019, Nina Dobrev had appeared sublime. The american actress had set her sights on a strapless Zac Posen x GE Additive x Protolabs, and tailor-made by 3D printing. Finally, it ends with the cover of the magazine Harper’s Bazaar. Gwyneth Paltrow in it was A, wearing a strapless similar to Zendaya. “Thank god I can say that I have something in common with Zendaya”said the actress.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news