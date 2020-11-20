ZENDAYA RECREATES PHOTOS OF THE FIRST BLACK SUPERMODEL – AND SHE’S A GODDESS

Zendaya has revealed that she is the cover star of the new November / December issue of Essence magazine , but this is not just any cover. The publication celebrates its 50th anniversary and chose the actress’s face to recreate some iconic shots of Donyale Luna , the first black supermodel in fashion history.

The issue’s theme is “black resilience” and it’s a perfect circle, given Zendaya’s constant work in promoting diversity and inclusion in both fashion and film .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

On the cover, Zendaya wears a pearl-encrusted turban, letting her intricate 60s eye makeup shine. As you can see by browsing through the album, the look is a recreation of a famous portrait of Donyale Luna.

” It was an absolute honor to pose for this special @essence 50th anniversary cover as I paid tribute to the iconic Donyale Luna, often credited as the first black supermodel, ” the 24-year-old wrote in the caption.

Added to this shot are 2 more covers and other shots from the photo shoot, each an almost exact replica of Donyale’s most iconic photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

Posing with a level of elegance that few possess, Zendaya is divine and we find no other adjectives to describe her.

By the way, after making history by winning the first Emmy Award for her portrayal of Euphoria , Zendaya could even win an Oscar with her next film project!