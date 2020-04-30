Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman : ELLE celebrates women in Hollywood !

Each year, our sisters in the ELLE us celebrates women in Hollywood. They have marked the year with their films, their positions, their fierce struggle to impose itself. Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zendaya, Nicole KidmanMindy Kaling… SHE welcomes the work of the contractor of Gwyneth Paltrow, who has put his acting career on the second plan to found her company, Goop. Natalie Portman is to honour its commitments feminists. Scarlett Johansson was applauded for his performance in ” Marriage Story “, where she portrayed a woman in divorce proceedings to assert its rights. Mindy Kaling is acclaimed for being the only woman of color of a group of authors in ” Late Night “. All these women are noted, all are committed to women’s issues, and yesterday evening, during a great evening in Beverly Hills, SHE has fêtées. Check out images of the evening SHE Women in Hollywood.