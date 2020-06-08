Zendaya (Spider-Man) Reveals His First Impression of Tom Holland (The Avengers Endgame) During Their Meeting and This Is Adorable

It was unanimous. When Tom Holland who is currently in a relationship with actress Nadia Parkes, has landed the role of Spider-Man in the cinema, viewers have been extremely pleased. Even more when Zendaya arrived at his side to interpret the role of Michelle Jones aka MJ. Very close, the two actors have made a splash on the screen by displaying their beautiful alchemy. But there have often been rumors around a possible romance between them, the principal involved have always denied. Because they are simply good friends. And according to the statements of the young actress, her first meeting with her co-star went very well.

Interviewed by the reporter Yong Chavez in 2017, Zendaya has fondly assigned on his first impression of Tom Holland: “I said, ‘It is small’ (laughter) It certainly must have thought that I was great. No, but it was immediately super nice. Him and the entire team of the cast. We became friends in an evening and I am really sincere when I say that. We became very close, very quickly. And all the world is love. When we’re together, we laugh all the time, we made jokes between us. For me, this is the most enjoyable part of this job.” Too cute! And for still more info, check out this that terrifies Zendaya about Tom Holland.