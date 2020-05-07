Zendaya stunning for the new perfume Lancôme

“I’m unstoppable, I’m invincible, I’m so powerful” sings Sia in the advertising campaign of the new perfume of Lancôme. A song that preaches self-love to the image of this new fragrance titled Idol. And who better than the rising star of cinema, the sublime Zendaya to embody this contemporary femininity, triumphant and inspiring. In this film, directed by Manu Cossu, the actress runs through the streets of Los Angeles on a beautiful white horse. Hair in the wind, nothing seems to stop it. After having avoided all the obstacles, the beautiful overlooks of the city and waves proudly the bottle of her perfume, Idol. “I can, we will” (understand, ” I can, we will do “) she said facing the camera. A phrase that resonates as a motto.

Idol, an ode to the ambition of women

“Because there’s an idol in every woman, because all women are idols,” says Lancôme in a press release. Created by three women, Shyamala Maisondieu, Adriana Medina, and Nadège The Garlantezec, this new juice is an invitation to become its own idol and open the way to the other. A scent of skin at once delicate, elegant and powerful. This floral sparkling us away with its notes of jasmine, rose, patchouli or white musk. Its little more ? The bottle rose, emblem of the brand, a delicacy unique, like a flash of light. A creation of designer Chafik Gasmi, thought of as the dimensions of a smartphone so he could follow us everywhere. An object in the air time !