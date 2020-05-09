Zendaya talks about her life after Disney

Zendaya flies to new horizons.

After almost 10 years in the middle, the actress of 22 years and the fashionista has become accustomed to small and large screens. After having played in The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequel, the young woman prepares to launch its latest project to date : a dramatic series for teens on HBO titled Euphoria due out in June, and one in which she holds the leading female role. In this telefilm intense with Storm Reid, Maude Apatow and many others, Zendaya embodies a former drug addict. It is a very different role of Rocky Blue, the young dancer that she played in the three seasons of Shake It Up on the Disney channel, a role that launched his career.

Last year, she completed her latest project for Disney, Agent K. C., where she held the role of K. C. Cooper. Now, she prepares to reveal her latest opus, which is light-years from Disney. “Obviously, I’ve not been able to use my personal experience when I was a teenager to play this role, especially for what is an addiction”, she said Vogue in the June issue, which she made.