Zendaya talks about her life after Disney

Tyler Mitchell/Vogue
Zendaya flies to new horizons.
After almost 10 years in the middle, the actress of 22 years and the fashionista has become accustomed to small and large screens. After having played in The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequel, the young woman prepares to launch its latest project to date : a dramatic series for teens on HBO titled Euphoria due out in June, and one in which she holds the leading female role. In this telefilm intense with Storm Reid, Maude Apatow and many others, Zendaya embodies a former drug addict. It is a very different role of Rocky Blue, the young dancer that she played in the three seasons of Shake It Up on the Disney channel, a role that launched his career.
Last year, she completed her latest project for Disney, Agent K. C., where she held the role of K. C. Cooper. Now, she prepares to reveal her latest opus, which is light-years from Disney. “Obviously, I’ve not been able to use my personal experience when I was a teenager to play this role, especially for what is an addiction”, she said Vogue in the June issue, which she made.
“It is completely differentAgent K. C.“, she explained to Vogue. “The first day of shooting, frankly, I was terrifée.”
But his background at Disney have not had the air to disturb the executive producer and screenwriter, Sam Levinson. Moreover, if one believes the magazine, his photo was already posted on his inspiration board.
“Z happens to oscillate between someone who seems very tough and someone that is extremely vulnerable, and this is thanks to the expressions of his face”, he explained to Vogue. “It passes from one to the other very easily. I told myself that she was the perfect person to embody that character, and this mixture of madness and tenderness. It was instinctive.”
While waiting to unveil his new project on the small screen, Zendaya is dedicated to projects that upset in life, such as gentrification.
“I don’t stop to say to myself :” Is it that I can do something to help, through art ? “go,” she explained to Vogue. “Obviously, I have ways to express myself… but you can’t post anything either. It is necessary to listen to the people. It is important to talk about, but joining the action to the word is important too.”
That she thinks to be called militant ? “That’s nice”, she confided to Vogue. “But I’m not one. What I’d really like to do is give the word to my friends in San Francisco. There are young people with whom I was at primary who move really. They organize stuff. They may be able to help me know what I can do.”
The June issue of Vogue will be on sale from may 21.