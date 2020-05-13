Zendaya, the face of the new perfume Lancôme

The luxury brand is preparing to launch ‘Idol’, for Millennials, this summer. The hollywood star Zendaya will be the face of this fragrance.

“I love the fact that it is fresh and light. I am very difficult in terms of perfume and Idol smells wonderful. I love it”, “says the 22-year old woman.

“We are delighted to create a fragrance for a new generation of women who question the status quo, liberate themselves from traditions and redefining the meaning of success”adds Françoise Lehmann, president of Lancôme’s Global Brand. “This new policy encourages them to constantly put the bar a little higher”.

The fragrance was created by Shyamala Maisondieu, Adriana Medina, and Nadège The Garlantezec, contains an essence of rose petals from Isparta Turkish created exclusively for the brand from the resource fair. The agreement also includes notes of bergamot, pear, jasmine, large flowers of india. The fragrance will come in a bottle end of just 15mm thick.

This is the first campaign Lancôme scale to Zendaya, recruited as the ambassador of the trademark earlier in the year. The Lancôme brand has further

recently associated with Chiara Ferragni to propose a capsule make-up in the last month. “Idol” will be on sale starting August 22.