Zendaya using a fan trans of Euphoria to meet Hunter Schafer

This year, HBO has returned to the game series with works of prestigious and spectacular as Game of Thrones and Chernobylbut also by making bold and progressivism with Euphoria, his standard-bearer. The teen drama worn by Zendaya, extremely contemporary on topics such as diversity, inclusiveness, and gender identity, has attracted the praise of the young public and in particular minorities, LGBTQ+, which are recognized in strong characters such as Rue and Jules.

If two friends have the heart on the hand in the series, their two interpreters are not left out in real life and respect greatly their fans. Thus, a follower ofEuphoria had the pleasure of crossing Zendaya by chance. Very moved by this encounter, the young transgender woman confided in tears at the actress, recognizing in the character of Julius a true source of inspiration. Neither one, nor two, Zendaya then grabbed his phone to join in on FaceTime Hunter Schafer and give the fan a special moment with her idol.

so zendaya facetimed hunter because the girl is trans and said hunter was an inspiration to her through euphoria and zendaya wanted to connect the 2 of them so she could tell hunter herself MY HEART pic.twitter.com/94WeUb49ha — emily (@spideyscheIIe) November 16, 2019

The thoughtful gesture of the two actresses has not gone unnoticed on social networks, so that thousands of people have shared this moving encounter. We pledge that this young fan is not the only one to be identified with Jules. In fact, Hunter Schafer and Sam Levinson, the creator ofEuphoriahave co-written the character to reflect the experience of the actress. This last is also an activist and LGBTQ+ which, from its years high school, had protested against the discriminatory law HB2 in North Carolina, which prohibits the transgender use of restrooms according to the gender to which they identify with.