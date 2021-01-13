CELEBRITIES

ZENDAYA WEARS MEN’S CLOTHES BETTER THAN THE GUYS ON HER NEW COVER

Posted on

A few weeks after Harry Styles wore a women’s dress on the cover of Vogue,  Zendaya posed for the February issue of  GQ wearing nothing but men’s clothing.

Her stylist Law Roach created fabulous looks for the actress using menswear pieces. On the cover, the 24-year-old poses in a buttoned-up floral shirt, terry bucket hat, and retro masculine-cut jeans. The Euphoria star elegantly breaks dress norms and codes – and we love it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQ (@gq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GQ (@gq)

With subtle make-up and trainers, Zendaya is the style chameleon of a generation. Above all, it reminds us that clothes are genderless.

In the cover interview, the actress then talked to  GQ  about the fact that her being introverted made her appear ” cold and mean “, so she learned to expose herself more.

By the way, after making history by winning the first Emmy Award for her performance in  Euphoria,  Zendaya could even win an Oscar with her next film project!

The young actress will play  Ronnie Spector in the biopic about the singer, the frontwoman of the legendary girl band the  Ronettes and known as “the original bad girl of rock and roll”.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

190
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

184
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

176
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

142
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

122
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

118
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

111
CELEBRITIES

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

107
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

97
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

93
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

To Top