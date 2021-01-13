ZENDAYA WEARS MEN’S CLOTHES BETTER THAN THE GUYS ON HER NEW COVER

A few weeks after Harry Styles wore a women’s dress on the cover of Vogue, Zendaya posed for the February issue of GQ wearing nothing but men’s clothing.

Her stylist Law Roach created fabulous looks for the actress using menswear pieces. On the cover, the 24-year-old poses in a buttoned-up floral shirt, terry bucket hat, and retro masculine-cut jeans. The Euphoria star elegantly breaks dress norms and codes – and we love it.

With subtle make-up and trainers, Zendaya is the style chameleon of a generation. Above all, it reminds us that clothes are genderless.

In the cover interview, the actress then talked to GQ about the fact that her being introverted made her appear ” cold and mean “, so she learned to expose herself more.

By the way, after making history by winning the first Emmy Award for her performance in Euphoria, Zendaya could even win an Oscar with her next film project!