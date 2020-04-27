Zendaya, who was elected “woman of the year” by GQ, delivers an inspiring speech

A young woman with multiple talents, Zendaya has become a staple of Hollywood, and definitely a girl to follow. Elected “woman of the year 2019” by the magazine GQ, Zendaya Coleman has delivered a speech poignant.

The magazine GQ was in recognition of the 28 November last the personalities who have marked the year 2019. It is the young Zendaya, who was elected “woman of the year 2019”. It is, therefore, climb on stage to deliver an inspiring message and very revealing of the star system hollywood.

In effect, Zendaya from the beginning of his career, joins the Disney Channel. It is very fast and very young, became known thanks to his role in the series for teens, Shake It up alongside another star Bella Thorne.

Today, Zendaya, 23 years old, grew up and takes off with roles stronger. In his speech at the evening GQ, the young woman explains that she “is in the process of choosing the woman that she wants to become“. She also speaks of the importance of being present in the moment and take the time. An inspiring message and wise that we will reveal to you just below.