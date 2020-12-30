ZENDAYA WISHED TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET SPECIAL WISHES ON HER BIRTHDAY

Zendaya returned the favor after Timothée Chalamet sent a beautiful message last September to wish her birthday.

The actor turned 25 on December 27 and BFF and colleague celebrated him in a Stories, calling him ” one of the coolest on the planet ” and celebrating their friendship.

Zendaya wishes Timothée Chalamet a Happy Birthday on Instagram 💫 pic.twitter.com/qDub2kAMf9 — best of zendaya (@zendayacfiles) December 27, 2020

” Happy birthday to one of the coolest on the planet – wrote the 24-year-old – This may not be as eloquent as he would say, but love is just as real.”

“It’s an honor to see his talent at work but it’s, even more, an honor to be able to call him a friend. Essentially, he’s great. I hope it’s a nice birthday .”

Zendaya wrote these words on a photo of Timothée Chalamet taken backstage of Dune, a sci-fi film full of political intrigue and set in the distant future.

The friendship between the two actors was born thanks to the film. As she explained a few months ago, when they read the script together: ” I felt like we had known each other forever .”