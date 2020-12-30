CELEBRITIES

ZENDAYA WISHED TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET SPECIAL WISHES ON HER BIRTHDAY

Posted on

Zendaya returned the favor after Timothée Chalamet sent a beautiful message last September to wish her birthday.

The actor turned 25 on December 27 and BFF and colleague celebrated him in a Stories, calling him ” one of the coolest on the planet ” and celebrating their friendship.

” Happy birthday to one of the coolest on the planet – wrote the 24-year-old – This may not be as eloquent as he would say, but love is just as real.”

“It’s an honor to see his talent at work but it’s, even more, an honor to be able to call him a friend. Essentially, he’s great. I hope it’s a nice birthday .”

Zendaya wrote these words on a photo of Timothée Chalamet taken backstage of Dune, a sci-fi film full of political intrigue and set in the distant future. 

The friendship between the two actors was born thanks to the film. As she explained a few months ago, when they read the script together: ” I felt like we had known each other forever .”

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.7K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top