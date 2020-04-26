Zik and News – Lady Gaga agrees with WHO in organizing a concert virtual giant on April 18

While the whole world is facing the pandemic, Lady Gaga comes to announce the organisation of a concert virtual charity on April 18, carried out in partnership with the WHO.

A show virtual in collaboration with the WHO

The star had already made a gift of $ 35 million to the associations that fight the virus and to those who come to the aid of more precarious. With the announcement of this concert is virtual, the singer wants to encourage them to continue fundraising.

A line up of exceptional

Baptized “One World : Together At Home”this show gigantic will bring together artists of global renown among which are Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Elton John, Alanis Morisette, Stevie Wonder and Andrea Bocelli. To note also the presence announced Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington and many others…

This exceptional concert will be broadcast live on the social networks, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on the platforms Youtube, Amazon Prime, and Twitch.

The show will be presented by the animators, the stars of the United States : Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The live will begin Saturday, April 18, at 17h, or Sunday, April 19, at 2 o’clock in the morning for French internet users.