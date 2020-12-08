Zinedine Zidane admits that it was his biggest mistake at Real Madrid

When you are the coach of a team like Real Madrid, you have to make many decisions at the end of the preseason. Zinedine Zidane, like the rest of the coaches, is aware that in some he is correct and in others not so much. The success or not of the season will depend, to a large extent, on the percentage of success in those key weeks of the season.

Well, if the good Zizou is characterized by something, it is precisely by hitting those crossroads that have been presented to him in each of the preseasons he has done with Real Madrid. Otherwise, it would not have been possible to have raised so many titles in so few years. Both his discards and those that remained showed, with the passage of time, because Zinedine Zidane had decided to do without or have them. All except one.

Marcos Llorente, a player belonging to a long family dynasty of soccer players (his father and grandfather were professional players) grew up and trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid, which he arrived at when he was 13 years old. After several seasons at La Fábrica, it was time to make the move to elite football, but then Zidane, in charge of saying yes or no, no matter where he came from, opted for the second option.

Llorente was a technical midfielder but he did not quite convince Zinedine Zidane, who saw in Fede Valverde a more complete footballer and with more experience than the Madrid player. Then Atlético de Madrid appeared to pay 40 million euros for the youth squad, an amount that at first seemed exaggerated, but which, with the passage of time, has proven to be very close to its real value.

Cholo has managed to see in him something that no one else saw during the years in which Llorente wore the white shirt: his scoring ability. And the fact is that the midfielder, in addition to a great technique, has a prodigious physique that allows him to reach finishing positions with full powers to almost always decide the best option. Where others run out of oxygen, Llorente reaches 100%.

Now Zidane recognizes his mistake, even more so when if this Real Madrid lacks something, it is precisely a goal, this being one of the seasons with the worst scoring records for whites in recent years. That is why the coach wanted to apologize to his president to which he replied that there is no forgiveness to request. Zinedine Zidane decides and that means having to do without some good players. Now we have to be focused on Wednesday’s game, which will be vital for the future of the club and the white coach.