Zion Williamson combines his rise in popularity to a publication of Drake

If, like us, you were bored of the feel of the Pelicans of New Orleans, Zion Williamson, you’ll be pleased to know that the first choice at the last auction, spoke recently with Ernie Johnson, the host emeritus of the plateau of TNT. He reveals when his popularity started to become significant, that is his greatest inspiration and gives us his predictions for the price of Rookie of the year.

Photo : Instagram @champagnepapi

It is in the framework of the NBA Twitter Show that Zion and Ernie Johnson met for a brief discussion on the career development of the power forward. Being now one of the most popular athletes in north America, we shore up our eyes to the beginning. What is it that has passed Williamson a young dunkeur unsung a true phenomenon of the web” mainstream “?

According to the player in question, it all started with a simple publication Instagram by none other than champagnepapi in person; Drake. The rapper, renowned with its almost 66 million subscribers, Instagram has used its platform to grant a short time at Zion in the spotlight by taking pictures of himself wearing the shirt high school Zion.

“I think it was published late in the evening because I woke up the next morning with a host of notifications on my phone. For a second I thought something serious had happened. “ – Zion Williamson

He admits then that it was nice to have this sudden influx of popularity. At 16 years old, Zion should easily be the most famous of his school, Spartanburg Day School, at least for a few days. It then took more and more large-scale.

However, one of the greatest qualities of the rookie Pels is the humility. Williamson continues by saying that he would not be here today without a very special person, and we no longer talk to Drake. The real reason behind his rise so meteoric is not a star of the hip-hop, but rather his mother.

“To this day, my mother is the coach of the hardest that I have ever had. “ – Zion Williamson

It is the severity and discipline of his mother who shaped the man he is today and he gives him all the credit in the world for his successful entry in the NBA, as well as the career resplendent that appears to be taking shape in front of him.

Despite his humility, the #1 New Orleans always keeps a competitive spirit, that he retains probably his mom too. Zion looked at the race for the title of Rookie of the year who had to be put on pause by the stop of the game in the NBA. While he is aware of the pull of the back in the back of Ja Morant, he hopes to receive the honor.

“If Ja wins, I’ll be happy for him… but in the end, I am a competitor. I always want to win. “ – Zion Williamson on the trophy of Rookie of the year

Unfortunately for him, Zion Williamson has been on the floor that on 19 occasions this year for the franchise in Louisiana. Ja Morant is by far the favorite in the ROY, in spite of the statistics incredible young Zion. However, Williamson assures us that he keeps in shape during this period of confinement, he said he is “ready” for the eventual return to the game.

Only 19 years old, Zanos already weighs 285 lbs (129kg) to only 6 feet 6 inches, and he dominated at the position of power forward up to the present. His campaign rookie, he maintains averages of 23.6 POINTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, and the percentage of shooting of 59%.

– The training centers will not open before 8 may, and under harsh restrictions :

– The Lakers want to soon return to the job :

– To watch with popcorn :

– The fault of the family :