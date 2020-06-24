Zlatan Ibrahimović critical violently Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Who would have thought that one day the names of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez came out of the mouth of Zlatan Ibrahimović ? And yet. The footballer adept of the about buying, do not hesitate to clasher the two artists. Contrary to what you may think, it does not take to the former couple for personal reasons, but fundamental to his music, which he considers as” shit“. Again in this story.

David Beckham, a fan of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber ?

Zlatan Ibrahimović has not his tongue in his pocket and is sometimes criticized for this. One remembers the controversy that followed his words, he had said then that he was playing at PSG (he was the big star) from France” a country of shit“.

A position that has had to react, until the French political class. Marine Le Pen had the same reaction, encouraging the player to leave the country :” Those who consider that France is a country of shit you can leave. That is to say, it is as simple as that “she said, riding on the controversy about.

Zlatan Ibrahimović instead of being a follower of rap ?

It seems that the player’s use of the word” shit “as soon as he is annoyed or does not like something or someone because it is with this title that speaks of the music of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. In fact, this is the word used by a football player during an interview :

“One day, Beckham made us listen to his playlist and had a lot of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez… It is expected that the Rap or Rock music in English. In the end it was shit. It is comforting to know that Beckham is a man like any other with flaws “

It is true that the players tend to listen to French rap, which often are relatives of the singers who listen to these magnet usually the football). But besides the fact that David Beckham can you love the two singers (it is your right to do strict) an explanation for their presence in your playlist has been found by the internet users.

Zlatan : “One day, Beckham made us listen to his playlist and had a lot of Justin Bieber, Séléna Gomez… We expected to Rap or Rock music in English. In the end it was the m*rde. It is comforting to know that Beckham is a man like any other with flaws” 😂 pic.twitter.com/xJ1V10TvPS — LeMeilleurDuFootball (@LMDFoot_) June 20, 2020

David Beckham : a playlist for your children ?

David Beckham is the proud father of four children. And all of them were young at the time, where he attended Zlatan Ibrahimović, who played together at PSG (in 2013).

Therefore, it is logical to think that David Beckham, as a good father of a family, has in her playlist of songs that are a pleasure for your children. In fact, at that time, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were still young singers who had not yet been to take a look more mature in their music. They are aimed specifically at children and adolescents, which may explain the presence of songs in the phone of the player.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber : a worldwide success incredible

Despite the words of Zlatan Ibrahimović, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have nothing to prove to anyone.

The first is one of the few singers who have three songs in the Top 100 most played songs on Spotify. The same week, two of them have passed the symbolic threshold of one billion listen : Taki Taki, and we don’t talk anymore. In a couple of weeks ago, a third will join them : the tube It Ain’t Me, which he recorded in collaboration with Kygo.

His third solo album Rare he came first to the classification of the united states, for the third consecutive time in his career, and is part of the top artists in the world.

As for Justin Bieber, your success is also unprecedentedwhat beats the records as soon as you connect the tubes. If your Delicious is not able to reach the top of the us charts, his album of Changes is responsible for them.

The young man is in torment, already accused of two sexual assaults. He also used his ex Selena Gomez as an alibi, that he had the gift to annoy the fans of the singer who does not want to see it be mixed with this type of cases. Justin Bieber has in any case refused on the block, and gave his support to the actor Cole Sprouse, also accused of sexual assault.