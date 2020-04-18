“Zodiac “, decrypt a set of track morbid

# TANDEMS

Everything here is a matter of ” couples “. Started by the duo of Fincher and Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), author of the book adapted by the director. The latter, who had been traumatized as a child by the case – the Zodiac killed at least 5 people at the end of the 1960s, and claimed responsibility for his crimes in letters to the press, is, as the cartoonist “San Francisco Chronicle,” an obsessive-compulsive. Both have, each in their own way, been haunted by this criminal never formally identified. It is in the character of Graysmith, transparent, kept away from the investigation (he bites the actu and its designs are considered the best not-so-terrible), that is projected to the obvious Fincher.

A brilliant loser : almost perceived as an autistic person, Graysmith, a perfectionist and exalted, will investigate as sweet, but with more conviction and relevance that the rest of the writing. The other “couple” : the one with the star reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr, fantastic). The ice and the fire. If Graysmith is erased, a bit naive and manic, Avery is flamboyant, cynical, and offbeat. The latter, diva endearing, embodies a journalism lonely and disillusioned. He snubs Graysmith (who welcomed two years after his arrival), the treaty of weasel (when he deigns to talk to him), but eventually become attached to the boy-scout, eventually smarter than it seems.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal (Warner Bros.)

The two will work together on the case. It is in a bar that Avery, who has a serious penchant for alcohol and grid-cig on a cigarette, is going to end by listening to the theories of the wise Graysmith, captivated by the coded messages sent by the Zodiac. The film is animated by another binomial : the inseparable inspectors David Toschi (Mark Ruffalo) and William Armstrong (Anthony Edwards). Again, the characters really existed. Toschi is the cop who inspired the character of “Bullitt” camped by Steve McQueen. As for the killer, it is almost only couples.

# TRUE STORY

A large part of the action takes place in the ” San Francisco Chronicle “, of which Fincher has painstakingly pieced together the writing. In a scene as a virtuoso, the on-board camera on a trolley of mail, we offer a excursion in the heart of the daily californian. The director plays well with the geometry of the open space. As in “the President’s Men,” the newspaper is a character in itself. On August 1, 1969, the San Francisco Chronicle receives, at the same time as the “Vallejo Times-Herald” and the ” San Francisco examiner “, a first letter of the Zodiac, claiming responsibility of the killings and with details only known by investigators. The killer requires the publication of his message, under penalty of murdering people at random in the days that follow. The logs are running, which will give the matter a sounding incredible.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Warner Bros.)

Dubbed by the media ” Zodiac Killer “, the name that has been given to the killer, the criminal knows instantly a huge celebrity. Exactly what he was looking for. Without falling in the thesis lourdingue, the film questions the role of the press and its love of sensationalism. But a fascinated gaze on the drafting of the “Chronicle,” to which the killer had sent messages for nearly ten years.

# PUZZLE

The film, which draws in the book very documented Graysmith, reproduces the original letters of the Zodiac, as well as his portraits-robots. The killer has claimed responsibility for dozens of crimes. In a letter, he even sent a piece of the bloodstained nightgown of a taxi driver shot dead in San Francisco. Despite all of the evidence collected, multiple expertise graphologiques, and countless testimonies, the assassin has never been arrested, even if a man has been the subject of all the suspicion.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Warner Bros.)

Built in a spiral, the film is a labyrinth in which the heroes turn the loop while the elements of the puzzle are gathering. Fincher is not so much concerned with the outcome of the case – it takes up the thesis of the author – to the fascination of the criminal iconoclast, who plays the press and police. This game of track morbid goes laminating journalists and investigators, consumed by their obsession to identify the killer.

# DARKNESS

The lunar Graysmith illuminates this dive to the underworld. As in “Seven” Fincher multiplies the plans at night and under the rain. The designer, transformed at once in a reporter and a private detective, is changing literally in the dark. If the film starts with a sublime panoramic arises where a fireworks display, it is sinking gradually and inexorably into the darkness. As the film progresses, it also reveals the dark side of his characters, including the most positive.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Warner Bros.)

In a long scene of anguish, pure, Graysmith believes to find clues in a basement scary which it escapes by running. The killer pops up on the car parks of abandoned and tumbles on the highways deserted. An informant gives appointment to the journalist Paul Avery in a no-man’s-land to urban : a trap of the Zodiac, fears Graysmith, who crashes the dinner with his new conquest Melanie (Chloë Sevigny), rushing into a phone booth in order to acquire new. Even daytime scenes, such as the one at the edge of a lake bathed in sunshine, are terrifying. The light dazzled them, preventing again to see clearly. And blind even when it is reflected in the blade of the killer.

# CARS

(Warner Bros.)

The killer sneaks his Chevrolet Impala behind a parked car, before slaughtering its occupants. On the door of another, it registers a message chilling. He killed a driver in his taxi, of tampering with the tire of a woman for the trap, and threatens to take the school bus… Emblem of american prosperity, the car is mostly a place of nightmare. And the key element of a survey embedded on a dead end road.

# PARALLEL

Parallel to the investigation of the cartoonist and reporter, the film follows the duo of cops. Their fates will cross several times, and their reports are sometimes heated. Toschi and Armstrong charge to Avery weigh down their investigations by disclosing to the public the items without informing them. But they maintain an ambiguous relationship, and will collaborate. Toschi is even suspected by his superiors to seek notoriety. The film interweaves skillfully the two quests : that of the police, hampered by the lack of means, hindered by bureaucracy or led astray by expertise approximate ; and that of journalists, is degraded by the taste of the sensational, guettée by boredom after the overdose, and then threatened with oblivion.

Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards (Warner Bros.)

In both cases, the heroes are fighting against time, which erases the evidence, off the interest of the public, to exhaust the strength, or even destroyed. The investigation, whether conducted with a gun or a pen, does not stand the test of time. The crimes are linked and a news hunt the other. The film is a fixette on obsession. One of Toschi and Graysmith (their respective constituencies will eventually throw in the towel), owned by the business, cannibal. In particular, the draughtsman, literally inhabited by the devil. The killer never leaves his mind. In a blink of an eye, the film shows Graysmith and Toschi that intersect in a cinema, where is shown “Dirty Harry” with Eastwood, the first film inspired… by the Zodiac. The loop is closed. A story that will never end.

Saturday, 18 April at 20: 50 on Cine + Thrill. Thriller american David Fincher (2007). With Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chloë Sevigny. 2h36. (Multicast and on demand).