Zoë Kravitz continues to train to become Catwoman

Although The Batman has delayed its release date and that its production is for the moment interrupted due to the coronavirus, Zoë Kravitz has decided to continue to exercise to personify perfectly Catwoman.

Because of the pandemic we are currently experiencing, many shootings have been forced to suspend their work and return when all this is finished. One of them was The Batmanthe film that he produced Matt Reeves more details on the plot have been revealed. In films with a physical component is so important, this setback can lead to delays until the actors can get back into shape for spinning. But, apparently, this will not be the problem Zoë Kravitz.

Actress Big Little Lies will be the new Catwoman in the film with Robert Pattinson. Although we have not seen a picture miserable it is, we assume that her physical preparation has been very difficult. And what is clear is that has no intention of losing what he has won. Therefore, this quarantine makes it difficult to exercise at home.

By doing the homework

So I commented Zoë Kravitz to Vanity Fair about his physical work for The Batman: “Not that the studio I was called and told me that the dicho is not growing. “. But I had been training for four or five months and the first two weeks I was in isolation, I wrote to the developer, Matt, and I said to him: “ maybe we need to enlarge the cat suit of some sizes when it is finished. ” So I quickly decided that I needed to recharge my batteries and I am almost of the year with my coach David Higgins five days per week. “

“That was really great because it this has given me some structure because I do it at the same time and also on the weekend, they feel like the weekend Because I’m not training on the weekends and it gives me the impression that it is a different type of day. This has been great for my mental health. And the food, the only thing that I have, the food and wine are what makes me happy these days. I eat everything that I want. But yes, I try to keep a decent shape so I don’t have to start from scratch, “ said the actress who will play Catwoman in The Batman.