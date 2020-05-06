2020-05-05 12:30:05

Zoë Kravitz is “really offended” when people ask her if she has children when she is not ready to start a family.

Zoë Kravitz is “really offended” when people ask her if she will soon have children.

The star of “ High Fidelity ” believes that women have so much pressure to start a family and the actress – who was married to Karl Glusman last year – fed up of everything.

She said: “a Lot of people ask the question:” When are you going to have a baby? ” or say things like: “When is the baby?” and I’m really offended by people who think that this is something that I have to do because society says so. ”

And Zoë insists on the fact that she is not yet ready for children because she loves his “free time”.

Speaking on the podcast, Armchair Expert, she added: “At this point, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I am able to do it just for work and also just, dude, I don’t know, I like my free time. ”

During this time, Zoe has previously admitted that she enjoys the security of her marriage with Karl, and she loves to know that arguments casual will not damage their union.

She said: “I’m used to this as my family lives in different cities, but we remain close while doing our own business. Karl has his own career and should focus on that, but we’ve been together for a few years now , and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of the wedding is to be able to beat strangely, and to know that none of us will come out of the house. The engagement feels safe. ”

Zoe and Karl were married for the second time in June 2019, after being legally married earlier in the year. For the second series of wedding, the couple said their vows in front of family and friends at the father of Zoe, Lenny Kravitz, Paris, France, in front of his parents, Lenny and Lisa Bonet and his step-dad Jason Momoa.

Keywords: Zoë Kravitz, Karl Glusman

Return to the flow

.